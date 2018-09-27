

CTV Kitchener





Paul Gladding is the new principal at St. John’s Catholic elementary school and is introducing himself using a mobile desk as opposed to the kids seeing him in the principal’s office.

“We’re always trying to think of cool ways to make education fun and do neat things to get to know people,” Gladding says.

The school has 560 students from kindergarten to grade eight and the new principal plans to see all of them using his mobile desk, complete with a computer and a plant.

It gives Gladding the opportunity to meet the kids in a way a large school assembly can’t provide.

“When you’re in a small intimate group with five kids you can have real conversation,” he says.

In the meetings the students talk about ways to make the school better and what Gladding should do to be a great principal.

