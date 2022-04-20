Prime Minister Trudeau visiting Waterloo Region Wednesday

The leader of Canada will be making several stops in Waterloo Region on Wednesday.

According to his agenda, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will first meet in the morning with families to discuss housing investments in the 2022 budget.

In the afternoon, Trudeau will meet with local leaders of the Muslim community before joining in an observance of Ramadan.

President of the Treasury Board Mona Fortier, as well as local MPs, will also be in attendance.