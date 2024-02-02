Prime Minister stops by Kitchener startup incubator

The Prime Minister was in Kitchener Friday to meet up with local entrepreneurs focused on social and environmental innovation.

Justin Trudeau got a warm welcome from Mayor Berry Vrbanovic and members of the SDG Idea Factory.

Located in the downtown core, the startup incubator takes its name from United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals. The UN describes it as “an urgent call for action by all countries” to “recognize that ending poverty and other deprivations must go hand-in-hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth – all while tackling climate change and working to preserve our oceans and forests.”

“Canada has a firm commitment to advancing climate action, creating inclusive communities, and building a better world for everyone,” Trudeau said in a media release. “That’s what Kitchener’s SDG Idea Factory is all about. Home to some of Canada’s brightest entrepreneurs and community organizations, the hub brings innovators together to tackle some of the world’s most pressing challenges.”

“Our city is committed to supporting the implementation of the SDGs in Canada and internationally,” added Vrbanovic. “That’s why the five goal areas of our new City of Kitchener strategic plan deeply align with making local progress towards the SDGs. The entrepreneurs that met with the Prime Minister today are having a real impact on making our community, our country and the world a better place for all.”

The SDG Idea Factory opened in 2023.