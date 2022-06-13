Pride flags vandalized at southwestern Ontario schools

Pride flags at four southwestern Ontario schools were torn down and vandalized over the weekend.

In a news release, the Upper Grand District School Board said three of those incidents happened at their elementary schools, but did not name them.

"The UGDSB considers these acts to be targeted hate crimes," they said in the release, adding that police have been notified of the vandalism.

"The board takes these acts very seriously and is taking immediate steps to support our schools, including ensuring the schools have additional Pride flags, increasing security measures, continuing to work with the police, and sharing messaging about our Display of Flags policy and procedures."

Another incident was reported at Listowel District Secondary School, which is part of the Avon Maitland District School Board.

"We are disappointed to report that our Pride Flag was torn from our flag pole last night," the school tweeted on Monday morning. "Video footage was captured and an investigation is underway. We will be reinstalling the flag as soon as possible."

🏳️‍🌈 We are disappointed to report that our Pride Flag was torn from our flag pole last night. Video footage was captured and an investigation is underway. We will be re-installing the flag as soon as possible. @yourschools 🏳️‍🌈 — ListowelDSS (@ListowelDSS) June 13, 2022

MORE PRIDE VANDALISM

These aren't the only incidents targeting symbols of the LGBTQ2S+ community that have been reported over the last month in southwestern Ontario.

On May 29, someone threw paint on the Pride crosswalk in Ingersoll. Oxford County OPP shared security video of the incident in hopes someone could identify the vandal. Oxford County Pride said they were "saddened and disappointed" by the act, but would "not respond to threats or bullying as a Pride community."

In Norwich, multiple Pride flags were also stolen or vandalized between May 20 and May 24. OPP later said a 16-year-old had been charged with two counts of theft under $5,000 and they were also trying to identify others who may have been involved.

In response to those thefts, Oxford County Pride said they had received almost $1,000 in donations to replace the flags.