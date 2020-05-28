KITCHENER -- For the first time in its history, a Catholic university in Waterloo has announced it will raise the Pride flag.

Officials from St. Jerome’s University made the announcement Thursday saying a flag raising is set for June 1 to mark the beginning of Pride Month.

Interim President Dr. Scott Kline said in a press release that it had become evident that a decision not to fly the Pride flag was sending the wrong message for people who identify as LGBTQ+.

“This was never our intention and, in fact, that message contradicts our mission and dedication to being community builders,” said Dr. Kline in the release.

He says St. Jerome’s, which is federated with the University of Waterloo, supports a diverse student body, and that it was time to provide a symbolic reminder of that.

“For us, the flag represents our commitment to our students and to all members of the SJU community. The time was right to provide a symbolic reminder that ‘all are welcome in this place,” said Dr. Kline in the release.