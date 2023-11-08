KITCHENER
Kitchener

Pride decorations stolen from Cambridge business: WRPS

Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News) Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News)

Waterloo regional police are investigating an alleged theft of pride decorations as a hate-motivated incident.

Police say a male entered a business on Main Street in Cambridge Tuesday afternoon around 1 p.m. and removed a Pride flag sticker from the window.

He allegedly stolen the sticker and ran off.

This comes as police are also looking into two hate-motivated incidents at Kitchener schools.

