Pride Boardwalk damaged in Tillsonburg: police

Police are investigating another mischief incident at a Pride Boardwalk in Tillsonburg.

Oxford Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were informed of another mischief incident at a Pride Boardwalk at a business on Bridge Street Tuesday.

Police say sometime overnight on Sunday, a person went to a boardwalk at a Tillsonburg business that had been painted with the colours of the rainbow to celebrate Pride Month.

According to police, the individual arrived at the business on a red and white dirt bike and drove onto the boardwalk “using the rotation of the rear tire to remove paint and cause damage to the wood.”

The suspect is described as wearing a black helmet, a light-coloured hooded sweatshirt and dark coloured pants.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this investigation, including video surveillance is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.