

Emily Silva , CTV Kitchener





Local drivers say they’ve been feeling the pain at the pumps as gas prices continue to skyrocket over the long weekend.

"It seems kind of suspicious, it's the long weekend or during the summer, it's just the season that gas goes up," said local resident Roberta Hannaford.

Out on the campaign trail Ontario’s leaders are making promises to put an end to the long-weekend spikes in gas prices.

Campaigning in Ottawa ahead of the June 7 provincial election, Andrea Horwath took aim at a trend she said was the result of corporate greed.

"We're gonna stop the gouging at the pumps, on long weekends, we're gonna stop that gouging," Horwath said.

While she was vague on details, Horwath said an NDP government would ensure prices are set weekly and won’t change on long weekends.

PC leader Doug Ford has promised drivers his government will cut taxes to reduce gas prices immediately.

"I want to focus on what's mattering to people. I was out canvassing today, people are concerned about their hydro rates, that we're knocking down 12 percent, we'rereducing gas taxes by 10 cents a litre," said Ford.

Liberal leader Kathleen Wynne didn’t address the issue directly in her campaigning today, but did focus on what her government has done.

"What kind of province do we want to see? Do we believe that it's possible to continue to build? Because the economy is doing well in Ontario," Wynne said.

According to EnPro gas prices aren’t expected to change much until Wednesday.

With reporting by CTV’s Tina Yazdani