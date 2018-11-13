

CTV Kitchener





A motion to put air conditioning in schools in the region was revisited at a Waterloo Region District School Board trustee meeting on Monday evening.

“We need to start somewhere, we need to have a plan that will bring the temperature down in hot weather so that students can learn and teachers can teach,” said Cindy Watson, a trustee who put the motion forward in May.

The motion had three parts, and the first one, which called for the collection of heat and humidity information, was defeated.

Part two was a prioritized plan focusing on classrooms without air conditioning, while part three was to take short-term measures to cool them.

Data shows that there are more than 1,000 classrooms in elementary and secondary schools that are not air-conditioned.

To put in air conditioning would cost over $40 million, or over $40,000 per classroom.

“The report identified that we have made progress over the last number of years in air conditioning classroom spaces,” said Supt. Matthew Gerard with business services at the WRDSB.

Measures have been put into place for hot classrooms, including window upgrades and having classes rotate through air-conditioned spaces.

Watson said that libraries, which classes rotate through as part of these measures, and offices have priority for cooling over classrooms.

Trustees voted on Monday to refer the other two parts of the motion back to staff.

A report is due in the spring.