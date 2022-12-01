Preventing parcel thefts from porch pirates
‘Tis the season for online shopping and porch pirates are on the lookout for packages left behind by delivery drivers.
Provincial police have released some tips to help homeowners ahead of the holidays.
They say these steps can potentially deter thieves:
- Request a signature on delivery
- Ship the package to a trusted neighbour or relative who will be home
- Arranged to have packages delivered to your workplace
- Track your delivery online so you know when they're supposed to arrive and plan to be home when the package is delivered
- Install video cameras and post signage to indicate surveillance
- Request the package be left out of sight at a rear or side door
- Choose in-store or curbside pickup
If a parcel is stolen from your front porch, OPP say it should be reported to your local police department and the company that delivered the package. That information can be used by the police service to determine which neighbourhoods are being targeted so they can allocate additional resources.
