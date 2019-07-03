

A Waterloo Region man is celebrating a big win on an instant lottery game.

Robert Girodat, 71, of Wilmot, won $150,000 while playing the Bigger Spin Instant game.

“This feels pretty amazing,” he told OLG at their Toronto prize centre.

The retired toolmaker plans on paying off some bills, finishing some home renovations and sharing with his family.

The $10 ticket was bought at CNC Variety and Gas Station in New Hamburg.

