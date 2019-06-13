

Jeff Pickel, CTV Kitchener





If you're looking to satisfy your sweet tooth and support the raptors at the same time, look no further.

Waterloo-based Just Love Pie has crafted a special Toronto Raptors pie to support the teams historic run.

The raspberry-filled pie features the iconic Raptors claw cut out of pie crust.

So far the pie has been popular, selling about 15 in two days, and taking more orders today.

The shop’s owner says it has been an unexpected hit.

“I wasn’t really 100 per cent sure how it was going to take off, but its been great, we have orders for today, orders for Father’s Day, it’s great,” said Dianne DeJong, owner of Just Love Pie.