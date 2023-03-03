Preparing to dig out of another winter storm

With a wicked winter storm forecasted for Friday night, shoveling will be on the agenda for many Waterloo region residents.

Some young entrepreneurs are making money in the region by shoveling snow in their neighbourhoods.

Kitchener high school student Rebecca Locey said an incoming snow storm is a chance to make it rain.

“I saw actually a Tiktok of people making money doing it, and I just thought maybe I should do it again,” said Locey.

Locey said she shoveled snow for her neighbours for a few years and made a few hundred dollars doing so.

Snow clearing operator Keaton Hinschberger is also getting ready for a busy weekend. He’s expecting to handle upwards of 50 properties in the Doon South area and admitted managing the demand can be a challenge.

“It’s just when you get the one-off calls like, ‘hey can you come right now?’, it’s, like, well, I’ve got 15 properties ahead of you right now, and you have to have that conversation. It can be tough for sure,” he said.

At Swanson’s Home Hardware in Kitchener, salt and shovels are big sellers.

Store manager Andrew Williams said he needed an emergency shipment of four dozen shovels after selling out.

He said the extreme temperature swings this winter have made stocking the shelves more difficult.

As a retailer, you’re trying to crystal ball it, so to speak. You want to have just enough for the season, and then at the end of winter, you want to be completely out. So you don’t have to store it to the following winter. So, we sold our quota of snow blowers, and we weren’t planning on ordering any more,” Williams said.

In Kitchener and Waterloo, both residential and commercial property owners are responsible for clearing walkways within 24 hours. In Cambridge, residents have 36 hours.