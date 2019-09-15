

CTV Kitchener





With less than a month to go until Oktoberfest, preparations are well underway to make this year’s party wunderbar.

On Sunday the goal was to get a head start on cabbage rolls.

Volunteers and members of the Schwaben Club gathered to start assembling one of the Bavarian festival’s favourite foods.

Their goal -- almost 2,700 rolls.

To make that many they bring more than 450 pounds of meat and 100 heads of cabbage.

“It’s very labour intensive,” says Lea Becker, of the Ladies Auxiliary or Frauengruppe. “We will freeze them and [later] heat them in the oven for another hour or so.”

Oktoberfest kicks off on October 11.