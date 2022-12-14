Preparations underway ahead of Thursday’s winter storm

On Wednesday the roads were void of snow and dry, but Thursday will likely be a different story.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Waterloo region as Environment Canada warns of freezing rain, ice accumulation and up to 10 centimetres of snow.

“Right now, that forecast is calling for freezing rain for the early morning commute on Thursday and snow accumulation,” said Scott Berry, City of Kitchener roads and services manager.

Whatever Mother Nature throws at the city won’t be an issue as the city as it says it is prepared and ready to go.

“The timing of this will work perfectly with our 3 a.m. shift which is the bulk of our salters, and we will have salters on the road well ahead of any freezing rain scheduled,” said Berry.

The city says they will have all 18 salters on the road early tomorrow and have 32 plows ready to go when the snow falls.

“So, freezing rain is the only time we’ll actually proactively apply rock salt before the precipitation,” said Berry.

It may also prove to be a busy day for driveway snow removal.

“It’s gonna be about a 36-hour run that we are operating our operators. [They] will be going at a maximum 12 hours at a time and then 12 hours off and then coming back,” said Blair Wendell, owner of Wendell Properties.

Wendell said these hours before a storm are a critical time to ensure his ice and snow clearing equipment is ready to go.

“It’s critical we work almost exclusively overnight, so there aren’t any stores open to get a replacement. Parts support is always much harder overnight,” said Wendell.

Wendell said when it comes to freezing rain, the only effective solution is salt.

“If the ice gets down there and flash freezes, nothing short of a tremendous amount of salt is going to lift it up,” said Wendell.

Wendell says it may be a good idea to throw some salt down tonight to help remove the ice and snow tomorrow.