KITCHENER -- Doug Ford continues his summer tour around the province with a stop in Waterloo Region on Friday, his second trip to the area this week.

The visit comes as parts of Ontario move into Stage 3 of the province's recovery plan, with businesses like gyms, movies theatres, and indoor dining now allowed to reopen.

Ford will begin his day with a stop at Kitchener’s InkSmith Facility at 10:30 a.m.

The 3D printing company began producing the Canadian Shield in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to protect frontline and essential workers.

Next the Premier moves to Medical Innovation Xchange in Kitchener at 1 p.m., where he will make an announcement alongside Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, and Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities.

Ford’s third stop of the day will include enjoying a pint at Waterloo Brewing Company at 2 p.m. to mark the region entering into Stage 3.

The Premier will finish his day at the Frito Lay facility at 2:45 p.m.

On Tuesday, Ford stopped in Cambridge and Kitchener to kick off his province-wide tour, in order to meet those who he says have stepped up during the pandemic.