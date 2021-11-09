Premier Doug Ford to tour two businesses in Waterloo Region Tuesday

KITCHENER -

Premier Doug Ford will make stops at two businesses in the Waterloo Region area on Tuesday afternoon.

Ford, along with Minister of Economic Development Vic Fedeli, MPP Mike Harris and MPP Amy Fee, will start their tour at RTS Companies in St. Clements at 2 p.m. RTS makes molded plastic products, and recently expanded into a new facility to make disinfectant wipes for hard surfaces like shopping carts.

A media advisory from the province said the group's next stop will be Blendtek Ingredients in Cambridge at 3:15 p.m. Blendtek makes and distributes ingredients for food, pharmaceutical and industrial sectors, according to the province.​

Fedeli, Harris, and Fee will be holding a 1 p.m. announcement at St. Jacobs before they meet up with the premier.