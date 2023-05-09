Premier Doug Ford to attend manufacturing summit in Kitchener

Premier Doug Ford will be in Kitchener on Tuesday to attend and speak at the 12th annual Manufacturing Summit.

The event, hosted by the Greater Kitchener Waterloo Chamber of Commerce, will take place at Catalyst 137 and focuses on innovation relating to people, processes and technology.

Ford is expected to speak during the first half of the event and discuss the importance of the industry in Waterloo region.

The summit is sold out but organizers say it will be live-streamed.