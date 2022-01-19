Premier announces funding aimed at cutting red tape at provincial housing summit

Ontarians are feeling the crunch of high demand and low supply in the housing market, and in Waterloo Region the gap has risen to record levels in the past year.

Now Premier Doug Ford and the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark are hosting a virtual housing affordability summit and promising to make change on the issue.

In his opening statement, Clark admitted the housing crisis can't be solved in one day and there is no silver bullet. He said a long term plan is need and this summit is about "opening the lines of communication."

Mayors from some of the province’s biggest cities, including Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic and Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie are attending the summit.

Ford announced funding promises he says will help build homes faster in his opening statement.

"Today I am happy to say that we are providing over $45 million for a new streamlined developments approval fund that will help the provinces largest municipalities unlock housing supply by cutting the red tape that continues to stifle progress and will improve the local processes for getting residential and industrial developments underway,” Ford said.

The government says $8 million will be provided through the intake and accountability fund to help some urban municipalities find new ways to save money will building new homes.

Plus, a well-known issue when it comes to the housing crisis is that there is not enough supply to meet demand.

In Waterloo Region, lack of supply supported a record breaking year for home prices and the number of homes sold in 2021.

In December, the average sale price for all residential properties in the Kitchener-Waterloo area was nearly $850,000.

This story will be updated.