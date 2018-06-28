

CTV Kitchener





The region’s light rail system took another step in the right direction Wednesday night after preliminary routes for stage two were endorsed in Cambridge.

Stops in the Preston area have presented sticking points, such as the proposed stop at King and Eagle Streets and the Shantz Hill section of the route.

Staff will continue looking at alternative routes, but work can continue.

The project team will complete the preliminary design, identify property requirements and finalize station locations.

A business case will also be prepared.

This is a good sign of overall progress for the ION, which was supposed to see all 14 trains in Waterloo Region by the end of June.

Currently, just six trains have arrived.

Thomas Schmidt, Commissioner of Transportation and Environmental Services, remains optimistic.

“I expect the first train in late summer and anticipate having enough trains to start service in December 2018,” he said.

The delays are not expected to add to the $868 million budget, which had built-in contingencies for situations like this.