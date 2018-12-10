

CTV Kitchener





A preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin Monday for Ager Hasan.

He has been accused in the second degree murder of his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije.

She was found stabbed to death in her Kitchener apartment in April 2017.

Afterwards, Hasan fled to the United States and was later arrested in Texas in July 2017.

The preliminary hearing will look at evidence to decide if and when the case will go to trial.

It is expected to last three weeks.