Pregnant woman struck by vehicle in Guelph
A pregnant woman was transported to hospital with minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle, Guelph police said.
Police said staff of a business near Edinburgh Road North and Crimea Street called emergency services around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday.
“A vehicle was reversing in the parking lot when the adult female was struck and knocked to the ground,” police said.
She sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital for observation, police said.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'I declare COVID-19 over': WHO says virus no longer global health emergency
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 'I declare COVID-19 over': WHO says virus no longer global health emergency
COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.
Is my money safe? What you need to know about bank failures
Since March, three regional banks have failed -- Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank. If the recent bank collapses have you worried about the safety of your money, here's what you need to know.
Drayton Valley, Alta., residents ordered to evacuate because of nearby wildfire
A reception centre has been set up in Edmonton for thousands of people in Drayton Valley and the surrounding area who were told to get out of town late Thursday night because of an out-of-control wildfire.
Suspect arrested in Serbia's second mass shooting in 2 days
A gunman killed eight people and wounded 14 in two villages in Serbia, authorities said, shaking a nation still in the throes of grief over a mass shooting at a school a day earlier. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night search.
Lizzo postpones Montreal show due to health, vows she'll 'make it up to you'
Superstar vocalist Lizzo postponed her Montreal show Thursday night after coming down with a serious bug. The popstar posted a video to social media from bed to apologize to fans, saying she felt too unwell to perform.
Look up to the sky for 3 space events this weekend
With bright meteors blazing across the sky from the Aquariids meteor shower and a chance to see a lunar eclipse, Friday will be the time to look up to the sky for a day of spectacular celestial events.
Pranksters mow a symmetrical, giant penis in lawn of King Charles coronation party site
A large penis has been mowed in the lawn of a King Charles coronation party site just days before the big day and the massive appendage is hard to miss.
Ukrainian TikToker receives hateful emails after attending First Nations powwow
Many First Nations people are standing behind a Ukrainian TikToker after he received online hate for attending a powwow in Regina.
'We are in a crisis': Red Dress Day honoured as leaders say more work to be done
The head of the Native Women's Association of Canada says it's clear there's an ongoing emergency nearly four years after the final report into missing and murdered Indigenous woman and girls was released.
London
-
Manslaughter conviction overturned for Windsorite facing 15 years in prison for killing London man
The Supreme Court of Canada (SOC) has ruled Dia Hanan was denied his charter right to a trial within 30 months.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'I declare COVID-19 over': WHO says virus no longer global health emergency
COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.
-
Car strikes parked dump truck, driver three times over legal limit: Police
Around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to the collision on Queen Street where both vehicles had sustained significant damage.
Windsor
-
Manslaughter conviction overturned for Windsorite facing 15 years in prison for killing London man
The Supreme Court of Canada (SOC) has ruled Dia Hanan was denied his charter right to a trial within 30 months.
-
Crews respond to fire north of Chatham
The blaze broke out around 7:26 a.m. at 83134 Dover Centre Line and as of 8:48 a.m. is still considered an active incident.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'I declare COVID-19 over': WHO says virus no longer global health emergency
COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.
Barrie
-
Firefighters battling barn fire in New Tecumseth, Ont.
Fire crews were called to the fire on 15 Sideroad, between 5th and 6th Line, just after 8 a.m. on Friday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'I declare COVID-19 over': WHO says virus no longer global health emergency
COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.
-
Ontario announces $25-million investment to address 'rise of hate' crimes
Mosques, synagogues, temples, and churches are among the organizations eligible for a new grant announced by the Ontario government to address what it called a 'rise of hate incidents against religious and minority groups.'
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'I declare COVID-19 over': WHO says virus no longer global health emergency
COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.
-
Canada's happiest city is located in Ontario – but so is the unhappiest
Ontario is home to the happiest and unhappiest cities in Canada, according to a new report.
-
Woman shot during 'targeted and isolated incident' in downtown Sudbury: Police
A 38-year-old man is in custody after a fight in downtown Sudbury resulted in a 41-year-old woman being taken to hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday night, police say.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'I declare COVID-19 over': WHO says virus no longer global health emergency
COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.
-
Ottawa's new bag tag policy will charge $3 for extra garbage bags
Ottawa residents will soon have to pay an extra $3 a garbage bag if they go over their limit for the year under a new bag tag program designed to encourage waste diversion and extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill.
-
Shopify layoff comes as some say it's taking longer for people to find jobs
Shopify Inc.’s layoff this week will add a slew of new workers to the job-hunting pool at a time when experts say candidates are taking longer to find their next gig.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Girl, 8, killed in hit-and-run outside Burlington, Ont. school identified
An eight-year-old girl killed in a hit-and-run outside a Burlington, Ont. school earlier this week has been identified by family.
-
Massive fire rages in New Tecumseth, Ont.
Firefighters are on scene at a structure fire in New Tecumseth, Ont. The structure in question appears to be a barn.
-
Ontario announces $25-million investment to address 'rise of hate' crimes
Mosques, synagogues, temples, and churches are among the organizations eligible for a new grant announced by the Ontario government to address what it called a 'rise of hate incidents against religious and minority groups.'
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'I declare COVID-19 over': WHO says virus no longer global health emergency
COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.
-
Minor charged following allegations of sexual violence at Quebec high school
A minor has been arrested and charged after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced at a Quebec high school earlier this year. In late March, some parents and students at Massey-Vanier High School in Cowansville, Que. held a demonstration to denounce how staff had handled the allegations.
-
Lizzo postpones Montreal show due to health, vows she'll 'make it up to you'
Superstar vocalist Lizzo postponed her Montreal show Thursday night after coming down with a serious bug. The popstar posted a video to social media from bed to apologize to fans, saying she felt too unwell to perform.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police review welcomed by lawyer representing arrested protestors
A review of a chaotic clash that broke out between police and protestors in downtown Halifax in August 2021 has been ordered by the police oversight board.
-
Prices at the pumps down again in the Maritimes
The price of gas and diesel has decreased in all three Maritimes provinces for the third week in a row.
-
Burning of Pride flag outside Halifax school motivated by hate, charges pending: RCMP
Halifax RCMP say three youths were motivated by hate when they burned a Pride flag outside their school in late April.
Winnipeg
-
Suspect charged in Winnipeg homicide; police looking for info on victim
A 23-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the homicide of a man who has yet to be identified.
-
Feasibility study complete into search of Winnipeg landfill for women's remains
The federal minister responsible for Crown-Indigenous relations says a study has been completed into whether it's possible for a Winnipeg-area landfill to be searched for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'I declare COVID-19 over': WHO says virus no longer global health emergency
COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.
Calgary
-
Calgary police at scene of northeast shooting
An investigation is underway into a shooting that rocked a quiet neighbourhood in northeast Calgary.
-
2 people taken to hospital after northwest Calgary house fire
Two people were sent to hospital in stable condition Friday morning following a house fire in the northwest community of Royal Oak.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'I declare COVID-19 over': WHO says virus no longer global health emergency
COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to give wildfire update Friday morning
The Alberta Emergency Management Agency and Alberta Wildfire will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Watch live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
-
Drayton Valley, Alta., residents ordered to evacuate because of nearby wildfire
A reception centre has been set up in Edmonton for thousands of people in Drayton Valley and the surrounding area who were told to get out of town late Thursday night because of an out-of-control wildfire.
-
20 homes destroyed by wildfire, entire Indigenous community evacuated in northern Alta.
A 4,300-hectare wildfire has destroyed 20 homes in a northern Alberta Indigenous community and forced the entire community to leave.
Vancouver
-
Interior communities brace for weekend rain as floods forecasted in Okanagan
People in the British Columbia community of Grand Forks are hustling to get ahead of a deluge of melting snow and heavy rainfall after learning a costly lesson about flooding five years ago.
-
'It's devastating': Cache Creek residents battle flood waters
Twenty-one properties in Cache Creek have been evacuated and one home has been destroyed in flooding that has turned local streets into rivers.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'I declare COVID-19 over': WHO says virus no longer global health emergency
COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.