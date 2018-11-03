

CTV Kitchener





A pregnant woman has been sent to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating the incident as a hit and run.

It happened around 6:00 p.m. Friday at Country Hill Drive and Block Line.

Police say the woman was crossing the road when she was hit by a car that fled the scene afterwards.

The vehicle was last seen travelling westbound towards Strasburg Road.

Police are now searching for the driver whom they believe was aware of hitting the pedestrian.

The woman is in Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.