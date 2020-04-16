KITCHENER -- The thought of having COVID-19 is scary and for one pregnant woman who contracted the virus it was an especially stressful experience.

Caroline Lewis is a wedding photographer and in mid-march she unknowingly came into contact with someone who had the virus.

“It wasn’t something that was even in my mind,” said Lewis, who is recovering from COVID-19.

The Brantford mother developed mild flu-like symptoms, not thinking it could be the disease.

It wasn't until her six-year-old son, Clark, started showing symptoms that she decided to call Brant County Public Health.

“He had these symptoms and I was concerned more for him than myself. But when I called they asked how I was feeling and I had been sick for a week but I hadn’t had a fever,” said Lewis.

Lewis' symptoms developed two days after she was in contact with the other case, even though she says she was careful to wash her hands multiple times.

After speaking with a representative from public health, they encouraged her to come in and get tested.

“Based on the fact that you’re pregnant, based on the fact that you have come in contact with someone we think that you should come and get tested,” said Lewis.

She says her pregnancy and COVID-19 symptoms feel somewhat similar.

“I know exhaustion and difficulty breathing is already going to be on the list and I don’t know what’s what," said Lewis.

Midwife Rebecca Carson says when it comes to infant health, research is hopeful but limited.

“From the early cases we don’t see evidence that it is transmitting from the pregnant person do the baby directly through the uterus,” said Carson.

As for Clark, he was never tested because according to the Brant County Health Unit “children are tested under the same guidelines as adults.”

“Because he was considered low risk they didn’t want to bring him in for testing,” said Lewis.

Lewis may never know if her six-year-old had the virus but was amazed at how quickly he bounced back.

His fever and symptoms were both gone after two days.

Lewis is feeling better now and wanted to share her story because she feels it’s important for others to know what her experience was like.