Cambridge is moving forward with the next phase of the LRT.

Council approved the preferred route through Preston on Tuesday evening.

The move comes after councillors reviewed the concerns of residents voiced last month at a public consultation.

“I believe this is the best possible route with the fewest impacts on property owners in order to get this route established,” says Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry.

She says it will be at least a decade before the LRT is up and running, which gives those property owners plenty of notice to prepare to deal with the construction.

Planners are now focused on the future station block at King Street East and Eagle Street.

The city is now asking regional staff to meet with business owners in the area.

More public consultations will be held, but those dates haven’t been released yet.