Prefer to vote by mail-in ballot this federal election? Here's how

Waterloo -

If you're wary about going to the polls for the upcoming election or simply think dropping your ballot in the mailbox would be easier, you can apply to vote by mail through Elections Canada.

Canadians wishing to vote by mail must apply online or at an Elections Canada office by Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.

When you vote by mail, you vote by special ballot. Once Elections Canada approves your application to vote by mail, a voting kit is sent to you.

Instructions on how to complete your mail-in ballot are included in the kit.

With mail-in voting, voters must write the name of their chosen candidate on the ballot. You do not need to write the name of the political party, but if you only write the name of the political party, your vote won't be counted.

Once the ballot is complete, the next step is to mail it back to Elections Canada using a pre-addressed return envelope with prepaid postage.

Completed mail-in ballot kits can also be dropped off at an Elections Canada office in your riding at any point leading up to the election.

Ballots must be received by 6 p.m. on election day: Sept. 20.

Elections Canada recommends those wishing to vote by mail apply early. The status of mail-in ballots can be checked online.

Once a mail-in ballot is received, it cannot be changed at advanced polls or on election day.

According to Elections Canada's website, voting in-person is still the "simplest and most efficient option," adding COVID-19 health and safety protocols will be in place at polling sites.

Vulnerable populations, students living away from home or people who know they will be out of the riding at the time of the election should consider voting by mail.