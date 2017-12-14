

CTV Kitchener





An opiate considered to be 100 times more potent than fentanyl has surfaced in Woodstock.

City police say tests on two drugs seized separately in September have come back positive for carfentanil.

When mixed with other drugs, carfentanil cannot be detected by smell or taste. It is said to be 10,000 times more powerful than morphine.

Its presence has become more common in recent months, as it has been found in Waterloo Region, Guelph and Hanover.