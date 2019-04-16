

CTV Kitchener





A large power outage affected a swath of Kitchener along the border of Waterloo on Tuesday afternoon.

Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro customers spanning from the Cherry Hill neighbourhood to Mount Hope Huron Park were without power shortly before 4 p.m.

A total of 3,187 customers were reportedly hit with the outage.

The cause is being linked to a broken insulator. Initially KW Hydro said that the estimated time of restoration was 7 p.m., but they later revised that to 5 p.m.

The company is reminding drivers to treat stoplights affected as four-way stops.