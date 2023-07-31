Power restored for 844 customers in Kitchener’s Stanley Park area
Over 800 homes and businesses in Kitchener’s Stanley Park neighbourhood were without power Monday afternoon.
Some traffic lights in the area were also out.
According to Enova Power, the outage started around 3 p.m. The cause is still under investigation.
As of 6:30 p.m., Enova Power's outage map showed power was fully restored in the area.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Cuts and be angry, that's not Canada': Trudeau goes hard at Poilievre at Ontario housing event
Less than a week after naming his new cabinet vowing a renewed focus on the concerns of Canadians, the one name Prime Minister Justin Trudeau couldn't keep out of his mouth on Monday was Pierre Poilievre. At a housing announcement Trudeau brought the Conservative leader up multiple times, from panning his policy proposals, to his leadership style.
Trudeau sports bandage after bumping his head
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared at a news conference Monday with a bandage in the middle of his forehead. A spokesperson for Trudeau says he bumped his head while he was playing with his kids over the weekend.
Canada captain Christine Sinclair sounds warning in wake of early World Cup exit
Captain Christine Sinclair refused to point the finger at Canada Soccer in the immediate aftermath of the Canadians' early exit from the FIFA Women's World Cup.
They took blockbuster drugs for weight loss and diabetes. Now their stomachs are paralyzed
Joanie Knight has a message for anyone considering drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy, which have become popular for the dramatic weight loss they can help people achieve: 'I wish I never touched it.'
Judi Dench says she can’t see on movie sets anymore
Oscar-winning actor Judi Dench says that a degenerative eye condition has left her unable to read scripts or see on set.
Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman star, dead at 70
Paul Reubens, who found fame as the quirky man-child character Pee-wee Herman, has died, his publicist announced in a statement.
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
Idaho mother Lori Vallow Daybell has been sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival in a case that included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse.
Discovery of whale carcass in Hong Kong sparks anger over the potential damage done by sightseers
The discovery of a whale carcass in Hong Kong waters Monday sparked an outpouring of grief on social media, with many comments blaming the mammal's death on sightseers.
How the 'sandwich generation' is managing the stressors of aging parents and young kids
People who find themselves caring for children under the age of 15 and aging, ill parents are being dubbed the 'sandwiched generation' and a health expert says they're at risk of burning out.
London
Suspect sought after robbing store at gunpoint: Huron County OPP
Police in Huron County are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a store at gunpoint over the weekend in Exeter, Ont.
Jurors hear audio recording of witness telling dispatch he hit someone days after hit-and-run
On Monday, the trial moved into its fourth week as jurors heard from Ahmad (Ak) Jamal, a former acquaintance of Jesse Bleck, who testified in court.
Sarnia, Ont. police retract controversial tweet involving shoplifting woman
The Sarnia Police Service retracted and apologized for a tweet that some people in the community found was insensitive over the weekend.
Windsor
Health unit welcomes new cigarette warning labels
New regulations that require warning labels on individual cigarettes in Canada is set to come into effect Tuesday. The move was announced earlier this year and is welcomed by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) Board Chair, Fabio Costante.
Under the microscope: Canada’s response to COVID-19 pandemic questioned
The British Medical Journal (BMJ) has released a series of articles about how Canada responded to the global COVID crisis.
Several parks in Windsor's Bridgeview neighbourhood have some new features
Ward 2 Coun. Fabio Costante announced on Monday that the City of Windsor and CUPE Local 82 had partnered to bring soccer nets, picnics tables, and benches to the area.
Barrie
Bradford Public Library strike enters second week with a deal no closer to being in reach
As their strike enters its second week, the union representing workers at the Bradford Public Library and the municipality's negotiators are no closer to reaching a tentative deal.
Photo radar is en route to Barrie
Barrie and LAS have signed an agreement to begin a partnership with an automated speed enforcement (ASE) program in designated safety zones.
Cruiser struck while responding to call in Barrie
A police investigation determined the cruiser was forced to travel into the westbound lane of Georgian Drive because the vehicle failed to give way to the police car as it attempted to pass by.
Northern Ontario
Man and woman killed following ‘incident’ in Kirkland Lake
Two people are dead in Kirkland Lake following an incident July 30 on Woods Street in the community.
Hwy. 11 remains closed after crash sends four people to hospital
Emergency crews were still on the scene late Monday afternoon on Highway 11 following a serious two-vehicle collision.
Sudbury sees increase in homicides, sex crimes, firearm offences
Statistics Canada has released its Crime Severity Index (CSI) for 2022, with Sudbury reporting a decrease in overall levels for the second year in a row, but an increase in certain types of crime.
Ottawa
OC Transpo can no longer confirm when LRT will return to service
OC Transpo now says it can no longer confirm when LRT service will resume, after initially saying they expected the latest shutdown to end by now and later adding 10 more days of work was needed.
Ottawa woman, 70, killed in crash at Calabogie, Ont. racetrack
Ontario Provincial Police say a 70-year-old woman was killed when her motorcycle crashed at a private racetrack in Calabogie, Ont.
Woman facing manslaughter charge in Gatineau, Que.'s 2nd homicide of 2023
A 46-year-old woman is facing a manslaughter charge in Gatineau's second homicide of 2023.
Toronto
'Our hearts are broken': Father speaks out after 21-year-old daughter found dead in Mississauga, Ont. apartment
The father of a 21-year-old woman who was found dead in her Mississauga, Ont. residence earlier this month says his family’s hearts are “broken.”
'Unacceptable in a country like Canada,' Trudeau says of asylum-seekers sleeping on Toronto streets
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it is “unacceptable” that asylum-seekers were forced to camp out on Toronto streets when they were turned away from the city’s overwhelmed shelter system last month and is vowing to be “part of the mix” when it comes to solving the crisis.
Watch video of SUV plowing through sidewalk, almost hitting dozens of people in downtown Toronto
A video of a vehicle driving onto a sidewalk and nearly hitting dozens of pedestrians in downtown Toronto has surfaced after police reported a road rage incident on Saturday.
Montreal
Montreal light-rail transit system shuts down on 1st official day of service
Montreal's new light-rail transit system had a bumpy debut on its first full day of operation as a problem with the track forced a shutdown at the height of the morning rush hour. The Reseau express metropolitain, or REM, officially launched Monday for paying passengers after more than 120,000 people tried out the system for free over the weekend.
Gas prices rise: Here's where you'll get the cheapest gas in the Montreal area
Montrealers are paying the most at the pump they have in just under a year as gas prices have risen to the highest they've been in 2023.
Quebec trucking company ordered to reinstate driver fired for drinking and driving
A Quebec trucking company has been ordered to reinstate a driver who was fired after she drank at least nine beers before she lost control of her truck on a Pennsylvania highway. Labour arbitrator Huguette April says the driver's drinking was from alcoholism -- a disability -- and that trucking company Groupe Robert should have made a reasonable accommodation for her.
Atlantic
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding has been temporarily suspended
Nova Scotia RCMP say they have suspended their search for a youth who was among four people swept away on July 22 by rushing floodwaters following a historic storm.
Six-year-old Nova Scotia flooding victim remembered in Brooklyn
In Brooklyn Monday, hundreds of people gathered at the local firehall to grieve Natalie Hazel Harnish. Mourners filled the hall and spilled into a parking lot outside, with many in attendance wearing purple, the child's favourite colour.
Overturned cement truck causes lane closures at Halifax’s Windsor Street Exchange
Halifax police are asking drivers to avoid the Windsor Street Exchange during their afternoon commute.
Winnipeg
Parts of southern Manitoba under tornado warning
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a tornado warning for an area of southern Manitoba.
Cabinet minister who's said he's Metis, on a personal journey about his family
A Manitoba cabinet minister who has described himself as Metis said Monday he is on a personal journey of discovering his background, as new questions were raised about his status.
Winnipeg's Oppenheimer: The man responsible for the core of the atomic bomb
The new movie Oppenheimer has been bringing people to the theatres and taking them back in time looking at the creation of the atomic bomb, but a Winnipegger who was part of the project still remains in the shadows.
Calgary
3 people found dead in vehicle that crashed into Alberta irrigation canal
RCMP say three people were killed in a collision in southern Alberta on Monday after the vehicle they were inside became submerged in water.
'Cut from the same cloth': Family speaks about the loss of paramedics and best friends Jonah Swen and Greg Gaudette
There were no strangers in this world to Jonah Swen and Greg Gaudette — just friends they hadn't made yet.
Calgary medical clinic faces deadline on plan to charge fees for faster doctor access
The Alberta government says it wants an answer today from a Calgary medical clinic about its plan to charge membership fees for faster access to a family doctor.
Edmonton
Death of dog in northern Alberta 'targeted,' RCMP investigating
Mounties are investigating the death of a dog in northern Alberta.
Death of missing Alberta woman a homicide: police
Police say the death of a missing Alberta woman is a homicide.
Oilers stars using playoff loss to Golden Knights as summer training motivation
It’s been 78 days since their season ended, but the second-round NHL playoff loss to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights “still kind of stings” for a trio of Edmonton Oilers stars.
Vancouver
Evacuation orders near Osoyoos, B.C. partially rescinded as fire grows away from town
Hundreds of people who live in and around Osoyoos, B.C., can now return home after favourable winds pushed the Eagle Bluff wildfire west.
Injured horse euthanized after event at Hastings Racecourse, 10 days after animal’s death at Deighton Cup
For the second time in just over a week, a horse has died after an event at Vancouver’s Hastings Racecourse.
Surrey hit-and-run victim dies of injuries, RCMP renew appeal for witnesses
A 31-year-old man who was hit by a car in Surrey over the weekend has died from his injuries, according to an update from police Monday.