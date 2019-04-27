

CTV Kitchener





Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro says a tree came in contact with hydro line Saturday, cauing a large power outage in Kitchener.

Approximately 3,500 customers in the Stanley Park, Idlewood, Heritage Park and Chicopee neighbourhoods were without hydro for several hours.

The company says all power was restored by 3:15 p.m.

