Power outage closes Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute for the day

Kitchener -

Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute in Kitchener is closed Tuesday due to a power outage.

The Waterloo Region District School Board's website states an "unscheduled power outage in the downtown area" is impacting the school.

Cameron Heights will switch to asynchronous remote learning for the day and students can access learning information on Google Classrooms.

All WCSSAA games involving Cameron Heights are also cancelled, including girls basketball, boys volleyball, junior boys soccer and girls field hockey.