Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro reported a major power outage in the Doon area of Kitchener Sunday afternoon.

The company says around 4 p.m. crews were called to the area where the outage was initially affecting over 2,400 customers.

K-W Hydro says a downed tree on the power lines is causing the outage.

Crews have restored power to about half the customers affected, and estimate the rest will be restored by 9 p.m. Sunday evening.

Doon Village Road remains closed while crews work to restore the power.