Power outage affects thousands of Kitchener residents
An icy tree is seen here in Kitchener April 14, 2018.
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, April 15, 2018 4:40PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 15, 2018 4:53PM EDT
Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro reported a major power outage in the Doon area of Kitchener Sunday afternoon.
The company says around 4 p.m. crews were called to the area where the outage was initially affecting over 2,400 customers.
K-W Hydro says a downed tree on the power lines is causing the outage.
Crews have restored power to about half the customers affected, and estimate the rest will be restored by 9 p.m. Sunday evening.
Doon Village Road remains closed while crews work to restore the power.