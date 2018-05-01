

CTV Kitchener





Nearly 2,400 properties in the Stratford area were without power for a period of time Tuesday afternoon.

As of 12:15 p.m., Hydro One was reporting an outage affecting 2,395 customers north and west of the city.

The outage stretched past Mitchell in the west, past Moserville in the north, and almost as far as Topping in the northeast.

Festival Hydro reported that some customers on the west side of Stratford were also without power.

Hydro One said power was restored to all affected customers around 1:30 p.m.

Information on the cause of the outage was not immediately available.