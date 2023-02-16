Power lines down after Haldimand County crash: OPP

Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say officers are responding to a single-vehicle collision on Nanticoke Creek Parkway at Willow Glen Drive in Townsend.

On Thursday, around 3:50 p.m., OPP tweeted that the vehicle struck a power pole and knocked down lines.

Hydro One is responding, OPP said.

In a video posted to Twitter, OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said the crash happened 4 p.m. and left several residents without hydro.

“As a result, the driver of this vehicle actually had some hydro lines land on their vehicle which was live wires,” said Const. Sanchuk. “OPP officers that arrived on scene were able to communicate with the driver via cellphone.”

Power is expected to be turned on later today.

The driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle and their injuries are currently not known, the tweet said.