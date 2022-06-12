'Power in numbers': Kitchener Doon South residents start neighbourhood watch

Residents of a Kitchener community have started a neighbourhood watch after a rise in suspicious activity.

Aaron Hansen says he's been on high alert over the last few months, since he's been hearing about lots of criminal activity in the Doon South neighbourhood, with residents posting to their group Facebook page.

"It's a scary thing to know that you live in such a quaint neighbourhood and you could be subject to your car being broken into," said Hansen. "I've been hearing a lot of chatter, mainly online in Doon South, of cars being broken into, people loitering around neighbourhoods and people's houses, just the presence of these things have escalated.

"I could be next. I don't want my car being broken into, no my neighbour's car."

Hansen started a neighbourhood watch group and is asking those who live in the area to keep an eye out for suspicious activity, walk around, keep their lights on, and install security cameras.

"If we have a presence online, suggesting we have a community watch program, that may cut down on the potential threats," he said. "At the end of the day, whether it's online, on camera, or in person, to have a community watching each other, there's power in numbers."

Wilson Grande says he's also concerned about the rise in crime and plans to help the watch.

"It's disappointing to see it happen here or anywhere really," said Grande. "Once you live in the neighbourhood it's more disappointing than anything.

"One of the reasons I'm cleaning up my garage is so I can start parking inside."

Waterloo regional police are reminding people to lock their vehicles, not leave valuables in plain sight, and to report any suspicious activitiy.