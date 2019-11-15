

Stephanie Villella, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – With snow and ice on the ground, getting around is getting more difficult.

That goes especially so for those in a wheelchair.

A Kitchener man who has been in a wheelchair for more than 30 years is now dealing with a new challenge and isn't happy with the lack of ice removal at bus stops in his neighbourhood.

"They won't remove snow for myself on a power chair," says Brian Glendenning.

"People with walkers or scooters or visually impaired people can't get on the buses."

He says that bus drivers sometimes tell him that they aren't able to pick him up because of the piled snow.

Now, Glendenning is calling on the region to do a better job of removing snow around bus stops.

"It could be your grandfather with a cane or could be your grandmother with a walker, and they can't get out because they can't get on the buses. That's not the fair."

But the region says it already has a snow removal plan in place.

"We attempt to get all of our bus stops, all 2,800 bus stops, within 72 hours of a snow event ending," explains Peter Zinck, director of transit services.

"Sometimes it takes several efforts because we're not the only ones removing snow around the bus stop."

Zinck admits that the region wasn't doing everything it should have been last year, saying they're "trying to get off on the right foot" this year.

The region says they've received several complains in the past regarding this issue. This year, they're hiring new contractors in an effort to reduce problems.