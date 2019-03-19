

CTV Kitchener





Crews are busy filling in potholes, but the worst is still to come.

The City of Kitchener says it is fixing about 100 potholes each day. These fixes are only temporary until they can be replaced with a permanent mix in the next few months.

“This year has been a relatively light year for potholes to this point, because we haven’t experienced a lot of the freeze-thaw cycle that we have in recent years,” says Chris Cook with the City of Kitchener.

He says that he expects the next week to be worse as the temperatures get warmer.

If you see a pothole, you can report it to the city and they will send their crews to fix it. Right now, the city says it’s getting about 30 pothole report calls a day.

If your vehicle is damaged after hitting a pothole, you can file an online property damage claim.