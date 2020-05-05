KITCHENER -- Temperatures continue to be below seasonal and chilly in southern Ontario, and the values are going to drop even further.

Wednesday’s forecast high in Waterloo Region is about 13C, with a mix of sun and clouds. Although double digit highs and even low teens are possible, it is still below our seasonal average of 17C for Kitchener-Waterloo.

We’re expecting a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a 40 per cent chance of showers or even mixed precipitation in some areas. Winds will pick up and the temperature takes a tumble (even further) on Friday.

Daytime highs to end the work-week and through the weekend are forecast to be in the single digits, with overnight lows near, if not below, the freezing mark.

These March-like values have the potential to break daily temperature records. This Saturday’s daily record low was set back in 1949 with -2.8C in Kitchener-Waterloo. The forecast is calling for a low of -3C on Saturday.

Rain-snow showers are possible Friday, followed by lake-effect Friday night and through the Mother’s Day weekend, especially areas southeast of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.