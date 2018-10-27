

Two housing developers hosted an open house on Saturday for future properties that brought potential buyers flocking to the region.

Both Fusion homes and Heathwood homes released properties for sale but there were larger crowds than expected leading to some buyers missing out.

“I had my cheque ready. I had the preapproved mortgage documents ready. But the manager walks in and says we are sold out,” says one potential home buyer.

According to Fusion Homes, a list was made during the week. Anyone who came by was added to the list and given a ticket to save their figurative spot in line.

So when people showed up Saturday morning thinking they were at the front of the line, they weren’t.

“This system out of all the ones we have done seems to be the best in terms of fairness and customer service,” says Marc Petitpas, the Vice President of sales for Fusion Homes.

Petitpas says it wasn’t an advertised strategy but a reactive one.

Fusion Homes released 25 houses and Heathwood Homes released 26 houses.

For those who ended up with a higher ticket number, there was little chance to buy.

“The builder, he comes out and he tells us the lots that were allotted are already sold out,” says a potential home buyer.

Fusion Homes believe this is the best system to use, from a customer service perspective.

With reporting from Natalie Van Rooy