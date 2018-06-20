

The reveal of a date for marijuana to be decriminalized in Canada is filling local pot-related businesses with anticipation – and, in some cases, apprehension.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday that Oct. 17 has been set as the date for marijuana possession and limited cultivation to be legalized for recreational purposes.

The bill permitting legalization must still receive Royal Assent, which is scheduled to happen on Thursday.

Nonetheless, local companies operating in the marijuana sphere were in a celebratory mood following the prime minister’s announcement.

“It’s a terrific time for both users and growers alike,” said Nathan Woodworth, president of James E. Wagner Cultivation.

Woodworth’s company has been growing marijuana for medical purposes since early 2017, and plans to expand into the recreational space once legalization occurs. It has purchased the former Lear auto parts plant on Homer Watson Boulevard in Kitchener in preparation for a major expansion of its operations.

By this time next year, Woodworth expects his company to be growing 33,000 kilograms of cannabis and employing 450 people – 10 times its current workforce and 20 times its current production level.

Other businesses are wary that the industry will become more attractive to bigger corporate interests, pushing out smaller oeprators.

Winson Hua of the Wacky Tabacky retailers says he’s concerned that the new, LCBO-run marijuana stores might also decide to sell accessories – putting them in potential conflict with his operation.

“For them to come and compete with the small businesses (would be) kind of not fair for us,” he said.

