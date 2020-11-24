KITCHENER -- A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Wednesday after police recovered the body of a man near the Nith River in New Hamburg.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, Waterloo regional police said the body was found with help from the OPP.

Police were searching throughout the day Tuesday for a missing man who was last seen in the area and had not returned home on Monday night.

For hours, police canvassed the area along the Nith River with assistance from the K-9 unit and a drone.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the OPP Search and Recovery Team arrived at the scene. Regional police said they requested the help.

Officials haven't confirmed the identity of the man who was found but said they are no longer searching for the missing man.

Police say the investigation into what happened is ongoing and they will release more details when they become available.