KITCHENER -- Stratford police were called to a drowning incident at the St. Marys Quarry on Sunday evening and say it is now a possible recovery mission.

A 65-year-old man from the Kitchener-Waterloo area was snorkelling at the quarry when he did not return to his family, said the Town of St. Marys in a statement.

The man's family alerted authorities just after 5 p.m. when they first noticed he was missing.

Firefighters, paramedics and police were all called to the quarry to assist in the search.

Swimming quarry in @townofstmarys closed until further notice as #SPS investigate drowning incident. Investigation ongoing and more information will be released when available. — Stratford Police Service (@SPSmediaoffice) August 24, 2020

Lifeguards who were working at the time attempted to search for the man but were not successful.

The fire department also brought in their rescue boat.

Police say the quarry is very deep and murky, conditions that are making their search more difficult.

With no success in finding the man so far, the Town says that the OPP dive team will arrive on scene Monday morning to assist in the recovery efforts.

The quarry will be closed indefinitely as Town officials work with the police and the coroner’s office to determine next steps.

“Our thoughts are with the victim and his family. Flags will be flown at half-mast at municipal facilities on Monday out of respect to the family,” read a statement from the Town in part.

It is with heavy hearts that we report a tragic incident at the Quarry. https://t.co/vDsr68A8vx — St. Marys, Ontario (@townofstmarys) August 24, 2020

Police say the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.