

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Police are on scene investigating a crash between a train and a pedestrian.

It happened at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the tracks on Lancaster Street West and Victoria Street North.

Two trains, a freight and a passenger train, were seen stopped on the tracks, blocking the intersection.

Witnesses on scene tell CTV that the lights were on and the arms down when the freight train began backing up.

The public is being asked to avoid the area and drivers should look for an alternative route.

There’s no word on injuries, but an automated GO Transit Twitter account indicated that there could be a fatality.

"We have received a report of a possible fatality just east of Kitchener #GOtrain station and the and the area is now in the hands of emergency personnel and investigators," one tweet read in part.

Ornge air ambulance tells CTV that it was called to transport a paediatric patient and an adult one.

