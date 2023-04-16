Possible armed suspect located by police in Cambridge

Regional police say they have found a possibly armed suspect in Cambridge and there is no concern for public safety.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) tweeted Sunday at 2:20 p.m. about an increased police presence in the area of Arthur Fach Drive and Coulthard Boulevard for a weapons investigation.

Police said they were searching for a possible armed suspect who is described as a 24-year-old man with a heavy build, brown hair, black shirt and dark jeans.

On Monday morning, police tweeted that the individual was located, there is no concern for public safety, and the investigation is ongoing.