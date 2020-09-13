Advertisement
Positive COVID-19 test connected to Hagersville elementary school
Published Sunday, September 13, 2020 10:22PM EDT
KITCHENER -- The Grand Erie District School Board says someone connected to Walpole North Elementary School in Hagersville has tested positive for COVID-19.
The announcement was posted to social media Sunday night.
The school board isn’t able to identify who the individual is due to privacy reasons.
The say the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit has already contacted students, staff members and families who may be impacted.
All of them have been asked to self-isolate.
The school board says custodians have already disinfected the school, so it will reopened as planned on Monday.