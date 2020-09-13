KITCHENER -- The Grand Erie District School Board says someone connected to Walpole North Elementary School in Hagersville has tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement was posted to social media Sunday night.

The school board isn’t able to identify who the individual is due to privacy reasons.

The say the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit has already contacted students, staff members and families who may be impacted.

All of them have been asked to self-isolate.

The school board says custodians have already disinfected the school, so it will reopened as planned on Monday.