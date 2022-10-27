Portraits of Honour memorial at risk of losing its space in Cambridge

A memorial in Cambridge that pays tribute to Canada's fallen soldiers is in danger of losing its home.

The late Dave Sopha created the Portraits of Honour oil painting and now his daughter, Terri, is asking for help to make sure his work remains on display.

The 43-foot-long painting, along with his other tributes and military memorabilia, sit within a space that has been turned into a museum at the Kin Canada building. But all of it might have to be packed up with nowhere to go, as soon as January.

"The chances are, now that the building is passing hands to the city, we're not really sure where we sit," said Terri, who is the CEO of the Portraits of Honour Foundation.

After Dave died from pancreatic cancer last year, his daughter was left in charge of all his work, as well as their organization and charity.

"It's scary to me. It rips my heart out because I know I made a promise to my father to carry on his legacy and to carry on what he wanted to do," Terri said.

Terri Sopha admires a model of the Portraits of Honour museum that her father created and hoped to bring to life. (CTV News/Spencer Turcotte)

The Portraits of Honour Foundation has taken a financial hit, so finding another space is not a simple task. Ideally, Terri hopes the City of Cambridge allows her to continue operating the museum out of that building so schools can continue using it as a learning tool and veterans have a place to reflect.

"Will they help me preserve this national treasure for Canada, or will they make it so we have to put these men and women in a box for a second time? I hope not," said Terri.

It's unclear what the city's plans are for the building. But Terri is hopeful both sides can work together to secure a home for her father's work. At least until the foundation has enough money to bring one of his last projects to life.

"[He] designed a model of the Portraits of Honour museum that he envisioned," Terri explained, showing the replica model of the building Dave hoped to create.

Terri is determined to make that a reality once there are enough funds to do so. The Portraits of Honour Foundation is in the process of setting up a GoFundMe page to help secure a location.