A stretch of University Avenue West in Waterloo is set to close for construction for several weeks.

The Region of Waterloo says the road between Erb Street West and Westmount Road South will close to through traffic beginning on Monday.

They will be widening the road to four lanes and installing cycling lanes, concrete curbs and sidewalks. The region says modifications will also be made to the existing turn lanes at the Keats Way and Erb Street intersection.

The preliminary budget for the work is set at $2.2 million and the project is expected to last three months.