Portion of Trussler Road reopens following train derailment
A section of Trussler Road has reopened near Ayr following a CP Rail (CPKC) train derailment on Saturday.
The Township of North Dumfries tweeted about the closure Saturday morning around 10 a.m.
According to Ontario Provincial Police, Trussler Road was closed in both directions between Township Road 10 (Welsh Drive) and Township Road 9.
On Monday around 3:30 p.m., the township tweeted the road had reopened.
It was noted that the full extent of damage pertaining to the derailment will not be known until the rail cars are removed from the immediate area.
In an emailed statement to CTV News, CPKC confirmed the derailment happened around 6:30 a.m. and involved 15 rail cars carrying vehicles and intermodal shipping containers.
The rail company addded there are no dangerous goods involved and no threat to the environment or public safety.
"CPKC teams and equipment are on the scene to begin the removal of the derailed cars... The cause of the derailment is under investigation," the statement reads in part.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) was notified of the incident.
It was confirmed through an emailed statement to CTV News from the TSB that a westward train was entering the Wolverton yard near Ayr, when three loaded automotive flat cars derailed at Mile 70 of the Galt Subdivision.
The statement reads in part, "One car derailed upright, one car is leaning and one car is on its side... The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is following up with the railway company to gather more information but is not deploying investigators to the occurrence site."
