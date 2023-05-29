Portion of Pinebush Road closed in Cambridge after motorcycle crash

Waterloo regional police have closed a portion of Pinebush Road in Cambridge for a collision investigation involving a motorcycle.

Police told CTV News the driver of motorcycle has been transported to hospital.

Just before 2 p.m., a motorcycle could be seen lying on its side, with a FedEx truck parked nearby.

In a tweet posted around 12:40 p.m., police said Pinebush Road will be closed in both directions between Balmoral Road and Fleming Drive.

Police have not indicated how long the roadway will be closed.

This story will be updated.