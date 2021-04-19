Advertisement
Portion of Northumberland Street closed in North Dumfries due to gas leak
Published Monday, April 19, 2021 12:27PM EDT
Fire officials block a street in North Dumfries due to a gas leak (Dan Lauckner / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Officials have closed part of Northumberland Street in North Dumfries due to a gas leak in the area.
The township sent out a tweet about the leak in the area of Greenfield Road around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Fire crews were at the scene to secure the area.
Officials said Northumberland Street was closed at Greenfield Road East and West due to the leak.